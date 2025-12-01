IREN logo on smarthone with IREN logo on a screen behind it
December 1, 2025

IREN Stock, Convertible Notes Offerings Send Shares Lower

by Erica Kollmann
IREN Limited. (NASDAQ:IREN) stock dropped in Monday's extended trading after the company announced a registered direct offering of ordinary shares, as well as $1 billion in convertible senior notes due 2032 and $1 billion in convertible senior notes due 2033.

The Details: IREN announced a private offering of ordinary shares in order to fund the repurchase of its existing 2029 convertible notes and existing 2030 convertible notes.

IREN also announced its intention to offer, in a separate, private offering, $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2032 and $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2033.

The original purchasers also have the option to purchase an additional $150 million of each of the convertible notes offerings.

IREN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, IREN stock fell 6.37% to $45.40 in Monday's extended trading.  

