Veon Launches Digital Finance Push With Mastercard

This partnership aims to enhance financial inclusion across Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, tapping into the growing demand for mobile-enabled financial solutions in emerging markets.

VEON And Mastercard Partner On Digital Financial Inclusion

The collaboration between VEON and Mastercard is set to accelerate the development of inclusive financial services, starting with pilot programs in Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

The partnership will combine VEON’s digital platforms, customer reach, data capabilities and digital finance strategy with Mastercard’s global payments network and financial technology expertise.

The companies plan to explore AI-powered credit scoring, embedded finance, digital wallets, merchant services, loyalty programs and remittance solutions, subject to regulatory approvals.

This initiative aligns with the increasing global trend of mobile money, which now boasts over 2 billion registered accounts worldwide.

VEON Stock Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Momentum

Currently, VEON’s stock is trading at $52.31, with a 12-month performance of 20.25%. The stock is positioned above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $51.45 and slightly below its 50-day SMA of $52.43, indicating mixed short-term momentum. The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) is at $52.05, suggesting a neutral trend.

The primary momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is at 50.15, indicating a neutral position, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This neutrality could mean that the stock is consolidating before making a significant move.

Key Resistance : $52.43 — This level corresponds with the 50-day SMA, which could act as a barrier if the stock attempts to rally.

: $52.43 — This level corresponds with the 50-day SMA, which could act as a barrier if the stock attempts to rally. Key Support: $51.45 — This level is near the 20-day SMA and could provide a cushion against downward pressure.

What VEON Does And Where It Operates

VEON is a United Arab Emirates-based digital operator providing connectivity and Internet services to corporations and individuals. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile technologies. Its reportable segments include Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan, with the majority of its revenue generated from Pakistan.

VEON Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

VEON is slated to provide its next financial update on July 31, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.59 (Down from $2.12)

: $1.59 (Down from $2.12) Revenue Estimate : $1.23 billion (Up from $1.09 billion)

: $1.23 billion (Up from $1.09 billion) Valuation: P/E of 7.0x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $72.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Northland Capital Markets : Initiated with Outperform (Target $70.00) (June 9)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $70.00) (June 9) Rothschild & Co : Initiated with Buy (Target $74.00) (April 16)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $74.00) (April 16) Zero One: Buy (Raises Target to $78.00) (Sept. 24, 2025)

How VEON Ranks On Value And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for VEON, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 46.27 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 46.27 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers. Momentum: 52.78 — The stock is showing neutral momentum indicators.

The Verdict: VEON’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced profile with moderate value and neutral momentum scores. This suggests that while the stock may not be a standout performer, it offers a reasonable valuation in the current market context.

VEON Stock Moves In Premarket Trading

VEON Stock Price Activity: Veon shares were at $52.31 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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