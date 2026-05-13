Billionaire Investor Quietly Loads Up On Construction Stocks As One Gets The Axe

Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb reshuffled his exposure in the construction & engineering industry at Third Point LLC in the fourth quarter of FY25.
The investor opened a new position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG), acquiring 3,000,000 shares in the quarter.
Meanwhile, as of Dec. 31, 2025, the fund slashed shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 47% to 105,000.
APG: Recent Key Events
APG: Technical Analysis
From a trend perspective, APG remains in a constructive longer-term structure: it's trading 9.2% above its 200-day SMA ($39.44), and the 50-day SMA is still above the 200-day SMA, a classic bullish long-term alignment. The near-term picture is choppier, though, with the stock trading 7.4% below its 20-day SMA ($46.51) and 1.6% below its 50-day SMA ($43.77), which often signals consolidation after a strong advance.
Top ETF Exposure
MTZ: Recent Key Events
MTZ: Technical Analysis
The bigger picture remains firmly bullish: MTZ is up 166.83% over the past 12 months and is trading 6.2% above its 20-day SMA, 20% above its 50-day SMA, and 68.8% above its 200-day SMA—classic "extended but trending" behavior. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross (50-day above the 200-day) that formed in May 2025 continues to reinforce the longer-term uptrend.
Top ETF Exposure
FIX: Recent Key Events
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