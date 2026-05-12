Why Is C3.ai Stock Tumbling Today?

The stock’s decline comes amid a broader market context where major indices are also experiencing losses, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4%.

The company disclosed that, effective May 8, 2026, Thomas M. Siebel has returned as Chief Executive Officer while continuing in his role as Chairman of the Board. Stephen Ehikian remains President and will report directly to Siebel.

Revenue Outlook

Revenue came in at $51.6 million, within guidance of $48 million–$52 million.

The company posted a GAAP operating loss of $121.2 million, while the non-GAAP operating loss was $54.4 million, better than the guided range of $56 million–$64 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $575.4 million at the end of the quarter.

The company also noted that it signed 28 agreements during the quarter, including nine new Initial Production Deployments, although bookings were lower than expected.

C3.ai said it completed a restructuring initiative in the fourth quarter aimed at generating about $135 million in annualized non-GAAP cost savings and reducing cash burn by approximately the same amount.

The workforce reductions are largely finished, while most non-employee cost savings are expected to flow through in the second half of FY2027.

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

C3.ai is slated to provide its next financial update on June 3, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 45 cents (Down from Loss of 16 cents)

: Loss of 45 cents (Down from Loss of 16 cents) Revenue Estimate: $50.05 million (Down from $108.70 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $8.57. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Hold (Lowers Target to $9.00) (March 11)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $9.00) (March 11) Wedbush : Outperform (Lowers Target to $15.00) (February 26)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $15.00) (February 26) JP Morgan: Underweight (Lowers Target to $7.00) (February 26)

AI Stock Technical Analysis: Key Support, Resistance And Momentum

The stock is currently trading at $9.31, which places it 1.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $9.17 and 2% above its 50-day SMA of $8.88. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, which could suggest a potential for improved momentum moving forward.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $10.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $8.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has seen a significant decline of 62.46%, reflecting the challenges it has faced in the market.

What C3.ai Does: Enterprise AI Platform And Generative AI

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company that provides software-as-a-service applications for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications. The company operates through three divisions: the C3 AI Platform, C3 AI Applications, and C3 Generative AI, catering to a wide range of industries.

AI Price Action: C3.ai shares were down 5.59% at $8.94 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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