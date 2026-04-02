Plug Power Secures Largest Electrolyzer Projects To-Date

This news comes as broader markets experienced a decline, adding pressure to the stock’s performance.

Details

Plug Power has secured a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for one of the largest electrolyzer projects to date.

The project aims to support the production of low-carbon ammonia, leveraging Canada’s low-carbon hydroelectric resources.

Noatbly, Hy2gen is developing the Courant project as one of North America's largest low-carbon ammonium nitrate facilities, serving the mining industry in Québec, Central and Eastern Canada, and beyond.

Plug is providing advanced engineering and system design to integrate electrolyzers, optimize plant configuration, and enhance performance. Its PEM electrolyzer technology offers high reliability, efficiency, and operational flexibility.

The hydrogen plant will produce low-carbon ammonia using electricity from the Hydro-Québec grid, which will then be converted into renewable ammonium nitrate for mining industry explosives.

Plug CEO Jose Luis Crespo said the project “reflects growing demand for proven electrolyzer technology” for industrial decarbonization.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Last month, Plug Power reported a fourth-quarter loss of 63 cents per share, missing the analyst estimate for a loss of 10 cents. Revenue came in at $225.2 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $217.77 million.

Plug projects revenue growth in 2026 that mirrors last year’s pace. Crespo pointed to expanding demand in material handling and electrolyzers.

Plug Power is slated to provide its next financial update on May 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (up from loss of 21 cents)

: Loss of 10 cents (up from loss of 21 cents) Revenue Estimate: $141.18 million (up from $133.67 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $2.37. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.00) (March 4)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $2.00) (March 4) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Maintains Target to $7.00) (March 3)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLUG carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were down 3.11% at $2.18 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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