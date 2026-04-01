Amentum Secures Key Role In UK's First Small Modular Reactor Program

Contract scope and timeline

Great British Energy–Nuclear (GBE-N) has awarded a $406 million (300 million pounds) contract to a joint venture between Amentum and Cavendish Nuclear as owner's engineer for the UK's small modular reactor (SMR) program.

The agreement, with a maximum term of 14 years, will support the deployment of Rolls-Royce SMR technology at the Wylfa site in North Wales, advancing plans for the UK's first SMR project.

Project role and execution

The Amentum-led joint venture, Litmus Nuclear, will provide independent technical assurance across design, safety, engineering, construction, and commissioning.

The support will help Great British Energy–Nuclear advance critical aspects of the SMR program. It will also assist GBE-N in reaching a final investment decision and meeting regulatory requirements.

Wylfa was selected in November 2025 as the site for the UK's first SMRs, with 470MWe reactors designed for faster construction than traditional plants.

Leadership commentary and company context

Amentum provides advanced engineering and technology solutions focused on science, security, and sustainability.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.9% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 45.94% and are currently closer to their 52-week highs than their lows, reflecting strong longer-term performance.

The RSI is at 34.10, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.3636, below its signal line at -1.3176, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of a neutral RSI and a bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock has shown strength over the past year, current technical indicators warrant caution.

Key Resistance : $27.50

: $27.50 Key Support: $21.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Amentum Holdings, Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on May 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 56 cents (Up from 53 cents YoY)

: 56 cents (Up from 53 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.47 billion (Down from $3.49 billion YoY)

: $3.47 billion (Down from $3.49 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 65.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $34.50. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Raises Target to $35.00) (Feb. 11)

: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $35.00) (Feb. 11) BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $35.00) (Feb. 11)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $35.00) (Feb. 11) UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $37.00) (Jan. 15)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Amentum Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 22.38 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 22.38 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Momentum Rank: 75.71 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Amentum Holdings’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-oriented setup with strong momentum, suggesting potential for continued growth amid its recent contract wins.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMTM carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AMTM Stock Price Activity: Amentum Holdings shares were up 1.11% at $26.37 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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