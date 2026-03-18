What's Going On With Planet Labs Stock On Wednesday?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares are up during Wednesday’s premarket session.

On Monday, the company disclosed a collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to develop a GPU-native AI engine for planetary intelligence.

This initiative aims to enhance satellite imagery processing, leveraging NVIDIA’s technology to deliver faster and more efficient insights. This could significantly impact the company’s operational capabilities and market position.

Planet Labs Taps NVIDIA Blackwell, IGX Thor

The collaboration focuses on three primary pillars of innovation. Planet Labs is set to revolutionize how satellite imagery is processed by utilizing NVIDIA’s Blackwell and IGX Thor platforms.

This collaboration aims to transform raw satellite data into actionable insights in mere seconds. This is a significant improvement over traditional methods that can take hours.

Additionally, the partnership includes applying NVIDIA’s generative AI diffusion model, CorrDiff, to enhance the resolution of PlanetScope imagery.

This innovative approach will allow Planet to create a multi-dimensional “vector map” of Earth, enabling intelligent searches for patterns and anomalies in near real-time.

Will Marshall, Co-founder and CEO of Planet stated, “The traditional methods of batch processing on legacy CPUs can no longer scale with the speed of global change. By developing a GPU-native AI engine, we are unlocking the full potential of our petabyte-scale archive, delivering orders of magnitude speed improvements and physics-informed generative AI products that were previously impossible.”

Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ Contract

This month, the company disclosed that it has been selected as a prime contractor under the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ contract, which has a $151 billion ceiling.

As a SHIELD prime, Planet will leverage its global monitoring services and maritime domain awareness solutions, which builds on prior work with the DIU, NGA, NRO, US Navy, and NATO.

It will deliver AI-enabled detections, warnings, and scalable analytics, supporting defense and intelligence decision-makers with rapid, innovative capabilities.

Planet Labs Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 10.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 41.8% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased 557.28% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 60.33, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.5350, above its signal line at 0.5050, indicating bullish momentum for the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance: $31.00

Planet Labs Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Planet Labs is set to report earnings on March 19, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 8 cents YoY)

: Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 8 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $78.18 million (Up from $61.55 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $13.39. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $26.00) (Jan. 14)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $26.00) (Jan. 14) Wedbush : Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Jan. 13)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Jan. 13) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $30.00) (Jan. 13)

Planet Labs ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PL Stock Price Activity: Planet Labs shares were up 2.14% at $27.66 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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