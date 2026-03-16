POET Stock Rallies On LITEON Partnership: AI Optical Prototypes Slated For Late 2026

This partnership aims to leverage POET’s Optical Interposer technology, enhancing production efficiency and scalability. Advanced optical modules are becoming increasingly crucial in the rapidly evolving AI and data center markets.

Details

The collaboration with LITEON will focus on creating a compact, thermally optimized optical engine that integrates multiple components, driving electronics, and coupling structures.

POET expects to begin development work this year, with prototypes ready by late 2026 and high-volume production anticipated for 2027.

Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET Technologies added, “LITEON’s leadership in optoelectronics and precision manufacturing perfectly complements POET’s integration platform. Together, we are positioned to deliver highly scalable, power-efficient solutions that address the rapidly accelerating needs of AI and hyperscale data center customers.”

POET To Demonstrate AI Optical Light Sources At OFC Conference

Last week, the company announced it will showcase its external light source products for artificial intelligence networks at the Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference in Los Angeles from March 16 to March 19.

The company plans to demonstrate its POET Blazar hybrid laser, designed for co-packaged optics and high-bandwidth chip-to-chip optical communications, as well as the next generation of its POET Starlight external light source platform featuring eight-channel high-power lasers at multiple wavelengths.

Technical Analysis

Currently, POET Technologies is trading 13.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.9% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating robust short-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 70.32%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, reflecting strong upward momentum.

The RSI is at 54.18, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.2354, above its signal line at 0.1214, indicating bullish momentum for the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating potential for continued upward movement if market conditions remain favorable.

Key Resistance : $7.50

: $7.50 Key Support: $6.00

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for POET Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 92) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: POET Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum score, indicating that the stock is currently performing well compared to the market. Investors should monitor upcoming developments closely as the company continues to innovate in the optical technology space.

POET Stock Price Activity: Poet shares are up 0.59% at $6.87 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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