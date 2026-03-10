Ondas Stock Gains On Multi-Year Israel Land Clearance Project

This news comes as broader markets experienced slight declines, with the S&P 500 futures down 0.1% and the Communication Services sector losing 0.2%.

Details

This is the company’s first operational order under the previously announced large-scale multi-year demining program in Israel.

The initial order marks the first phase of a multi-year demining program awarded to Ondas’s subsidiary, 4M Defense. This has the potential for an additional $30 million in follow-on phases, effectively doubling the program’s total value.

The project aims to clear approximately 740 acres along the Israel-Syria border using advanced autonomous robotic systems and aerial drones.

The program is part of a national land-clearance initiative and is expected to be implemented over a period of up to three years, with options for extensions as the project progresses.

This initiative highlights the growing importance of integrating innovative technologies in national security and land clearance operations.

Preliminary Results

On Monday, Ondas reported fourth quarter preliminary revenue of $29.1 million-$30.1 million, net loss of $(20.9) million and $(20.4) million, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $(11.4) and $(10.9) million.

For 2025, the company sees revenue of $49.7 million-$50.7 million, net loss of $(53.3) million and $(52.8) million and adjusted EBITDA of $(32.9) million-$(32.4) million.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Ondas Inc. is trading 2.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.1% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a short-term bearish trend.

However, the stock is 6.2% above its 100-day SMA and 48.9% above its 200-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength, with shares having increased 1237.00% over the past 12 months.

The RSI is at 45.56, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.1540, below its signal line at -0.1405, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $10.00

: $10.00 Key Support: $8.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Ondas Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on Mar. 25, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (up from loss of 15 cents)

: Loss of 4 cents (up from loss of 15 cents) Revenue Estimate: $27.30 million (up from $4.13 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $13.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $17.00) (Mar. 10)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $17.00) (Mar. 10) Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21)

: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21) Lake Street: Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 20)

Top ETF Exposure

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 2.93% at $10.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

