What's Going On With Semtech Stock Tuesday?

AI-Powered Video Compression for Cellular Surveillance

Semtech announced Tuesday a partnership with Digital Barriers to launch Semtech Video Compression, a fully integrated device-to-cloud cellular video solution designed for surveillance and analytics applications.

The offering combines Digital Barriers’ EdgeVis AI-powered compression with Semtech’s AirLink XR60 5G router and Smart Connectivity services. The system is designed for live video transmission over cellular networks used in remote security surveillance, traffic monitoring, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

According to the companies, the solution can cut bandwidth use by up to 90%, reducing transmission requirements from 4–6 Mbps to about 300–500 Kbps while maintaining video quality.

“Our EdgeVis AI compression technology represents a breakthrough in video transmission efficiency,” said Clive Sawkins, CEO at Digital Barriers.

Semtech’s Rupa Datta added that the integration expands the company’s connectivity platform by enabling video applications that were previously too costly to deploy.

Semtech Video Compression is now available in North America and EMEA.

Launches 5G RedCap Modem for Industrial IoT

Semtech also introduced the FX86E, a 5G RedCap modem designed for industrial IoT deployments. The plug-and-play modem supports 5G RedCap, 4G/LTE, and both public and private networks.

The device allows OEMs and system integrators to connect equipment through Ethernet and activate cellular connectivity without lengthy integration or certification cycles.

“Many industrial IoT applications don’t need complex connectivity platforms—they need reliable connectivity, and they need it fast,” said Larry Zibrik, vice president of cellular modules at Semtech.

The modem supports private networks, including CBRS and Anterix B106 spectrum, and features rugged industrial specifications and secure firmware updates.

The FX86E is currently sampling and will be showcased at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Technical Analysis

Over the past 12 months, Semtech has seen a significant appreciation of 170.80%, reflecting strong investor confidence. Currently, the stock is trading 1.5% below its 20-day SMA of $88.33 but remains well above its longer-term 100-day and 200-day SMAs, indicating sustained bullish momentum.

The RSI stands at 47.90, suggesting a neutral market sentiment, while the MACD indicates bearish pressure with a current reading below the signal line.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Semtech is set to report earnings on March 16, 2026. With the earnings date rapidly approaching, here’s what investors should look out for:

EPS Estimate : 37 cents (Down from 40 cents YoY)

: 37 cents (Down from 40 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $273.13 million (Up from $251.00 million YoY)

: $273.13 million (Up from $251.00 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 152.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $80.87. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Raises Target to $100.00) (Mar. 9)

: Positive (Raises Target to $100.00) (Mar. 9) Benchmark : Buy (Raises Target to $115.00) (Mar. 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $115.00) (Mar. 4) Stifel: Buy (Raises Target to $90.00) (Jan. 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Semtech, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 1.15) — Indicates a challenging valuation landscape.

: Weak (Score: 1.15) — Indicates a challenging valuation landscape. Quality : Strong (Score: 88/100) — Reflects high operational and business quality.

: Strong (Score: 88/100) — Reflects high operational and business quality. Momentum: Strong (Score: 94.77/100) — Stock is showing robust performance indicators.

The Verdict: Semtech’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed but generally positive outlook. While the Value score suggests a premium valuation that could deter some investors, the high scores in Quality and Momentum indicate underlying strengths that may continue to drive interest and performance in the market.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SMTC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SMTC Price Action: Semtech shares were up 1.01% at $86.00 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

