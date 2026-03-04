Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are up on Wednesday. The company announced of a $20 million purchase order for the development of an autonomous border protection system.

This news is contributing to the stock’s upward movement as the broader market is experiencing gains, with the Nasdaq up 0.73% today, indicating a positive environment for technology stocks.

Details

Ondas’ subsidiary, Airobotics Ltd., received the purchase order under a strategic national government tender, marking a crucial milestone in its role as a prime contractor.

This initial order is part of a multi-year framework and the company expects it to further include development milestones and deployment phases.

Notably, the order comes after Ondas' December 2025 announcement naming it as the prime contractor for a large-scale national program on behalf of a major government entity, signaling the official start of rapid development, system integration, and phased deployment.

The border protection initiative aims to implement a continuous, AI-driven autonomous security network using thousands of drones, advanced command-and-control software, and integrated ground infrastructure to safeguard key national borders.

Within this program, Ondas' Airobotics will oversee system development, customization, integration, and the staged operational rollout.

Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas, emphasized that this initiative represents a significant step in their evolution as a national defense contractor, focusing on delivering a robust border protection system capable of operating in complex environments.

Recent Contract Wins

This week, the company announced a $10 million strategic investment in and partnership agreement with World View.

Under the agreement, Ondas and World View will collaborate to combine World View’s high-altitude, long-endurance stratospheric balloon systems with Ondas’ portfolio of unmanned aircraft systems capabilities.

Technical Analysis

The broader market is experiencing positive momentum, with the Technology sector gaining 0.91% today. Ondas’ rise aligns with this trend, suggesting that the stock is moving in tandem with broader market dynamics.

The stock is currently trading 4.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.8% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a strong short-term and longer-term bullish trend. Shares have increased 45% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 44.45, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is at 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $15.00

: $15.00 Key Support: $10.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: ONDS is set to report earnings on March 16, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents)

: Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents) Revenue Estimate : $27.30 million (Up from $4.13 million)

: $27.30 million (Up from $4.13 million) Valuation: Not available

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $13.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21)

: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21) Lake Street : Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 20) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Raises Target to $16.00) (Jan. 20)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $16.00) (Jan. 20)

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 2.79% at $10.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock