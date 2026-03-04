KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) on Wednesday announced a 10-year catalyst supply contract from Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals FZE for its ammonia plant portfolio.

The deal will improve operational efficiency globally and marks KBR's first long-term catalyst agreement in the ammonia sector.

KBR’s First Long-Term Ammonia Sector Deal

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide complete catalyst solutions for Indorama’s six ammonia plants located in Nigeria, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and India.

The contract will leverage KBR's expertise in ammonia design, operations, and catalyst optimization to enhance efficiency and reliability for Indorama's operations.

KBR’s Technical Position Shows Short-Term Weakness

Currently, KBR is trading 8.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have declined about 27% and currently trade closer to their 52-week low than their high.

The RSI stands at 50.00, indicating neutral momentum as the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $45.00

: $45.00 Key Support: $39.50

Next Financial Update: May 5, 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 94 cents (Down from 98 cents)

: 94 cents (Down from 98 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.92 billion (Down from $2.06 billion)

: $1.92 billion (Down from $2.06 billion) Valuation: P/E of 12.8x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $59.42. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $53.00) (Jan. 26)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $53.00) (Jan. 26) Truist Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $50.00) (Dec. 19, 2025)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $50.00) (Dec. 19, 2025) Oppenheimer: Initiated with Outperform (Target $60.00) (Dec. 2, 2025)



KBR Price Action: KBR shares closed 1.37% lower at $40.98 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.