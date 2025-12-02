Mercury Marine, the propulsion division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) , renewed exclusive engine-supply agreements with Saxdor Yachts and Axopar Boats, locking in five more years with each builder.

The extensions keep Mercury as the sole outboard provider for both boatmakers as they expand model lineups and showcase new releases at major international boat shows.

The Saxdor renewal continues a partnership that began when the brand entered the market about six years ago and selected Mercury as its only engine supplier. The agreement covers Mercury’s latest outboard offerings and access to its global service network.

“We are thrilled to extend our exclusive partnership with Saxdor,” said John Buelow, president of Mercury Marine. “Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and delivered exceptional products to boating enthusiasts worldwide. This new five-year agreement reaffirms our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

Saxdor highlighted its new 400GTS during the 2025 Cannes and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Shows, positioning the model as a new iteration of its 400 Series with Mercury power.

Axopar Extension

Mercury also signed a new five-year exclusive supply agreement with Axopar, the Finnish boatmaker whose relationship with Mercury spans more than a decade. The companies said the deal supports ongoing product development and broader sustainability efforts.

Axopar plans to unveil the Axopar 38 at the Düsseldorf Boat Show, powered by twin Mercury 350-horsepower V10 outboards, according to the announcement.

Price Action: BC shares closed 1.24% higher at $66.93 on Monday.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock