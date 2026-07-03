Stock and Bond Market Closures

For investors and traders, the answer is simple. The U.S. financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets, will be closed on Friday, July 3, the day before the Fourth of July holiday.

Regular trading is set to resume the following Monday. However, cryptocurrency markets will continue their 24/7 trading schedule completely unaffected by the federal holiday.

Banks and Mail Delivery

Banking and mail schedules will vary by day. Saturday marks the 250th anniversary of when the Declaration of Independence was adopted, meaning federal institutions observe the holiday ahead of time or on the day.

Government and Retail Impact

Nonessential federal and state government offices, including DMV locations, will close on both Friday and Saturday.

Upcoming Holiday Schedule

Following the holiday weekend, trading will proceed as normal until early September. The remaining scheduled 2026 holiday closures for U.S. markets include:

Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.

Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 25.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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