The Dow Jones Industrial Average powered to a fresh record high above 52,700 by midday Thursday after a sharply weaker-than-expected June jobs report pushed investors to unwind bets that the Federal Reserve would be forced to raise interest rates in the near term.

Yet the rally was far from broad: a brutal selloff in semiconductor stocks dragged tech-heavy indices down.

The S&P 500 hovered 0.3% lower at 7,466.91, weighed by its heavy technology component. The Nasdaq 100 was the session’s clear laggard, down 1.9% at 29,287 as chips buckled.

The small-cap Russell 2000 slipped 0.7% to 2,993.

The June nonfarm payrolls print landed at just 57,000, roughly half the 113,000 consensus, while April and May figures were revised lower. The unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked down to 4.2% from 4.3%, but only because the labor-force participation rate slid to a 2021 low.

The soft data mattered because markets had been bracing for a possible Fed hike, not a cut, with inflation running at 4.2%.

Odds of a September rate hike collapsed to roughly 50% from around 64% a day earlier. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh added to the dovish tone this week, telling the ECB Forum that inflation expectations had eased over the past month, signaling little urgency to tighten further.

In energy, crude eased further as the demand narrative softened. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.8% to around $68.06 a barrel, while Brent fell 0.7% to about $71.06. Prices have now fully pulled back to levels last seen on the session before the start of the war in Iran.

Gold climbed 2.3% to about $4,124 an ounce and silver jumped 3.2% to roughly $61. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 2.1% to $61,000.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Semis Tumble, Gold Miners Rally

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) was the worst-performing sector, down 2.6%, with semiconductors at the epicenter.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) slumped 4.4%, the weakest industry group on the tape.

Gold’s bounce sent the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) up 4.3%, the day’s best industry group.

The Russell 1000’s biggest losers were an all-semiconductor roll call.

Micron slid despite President Donald Trump‘s endorsement, extending the prior session’s drop.

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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