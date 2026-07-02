Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Brent crude oil price moving up. Increasing oil stock price.
July 2, 2026 12:11 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Down Over 1%; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.72% to 52,681.94 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 25,805.23. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 7,466.99.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 2.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 1.9%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 from the previous week in the final week of June, recording the lowest level in five weeks, and compared to market estimates of 220,000.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $67.66 while gold traded up 1.4% at $4,140.10.

Silver traded up 1.7% to $61.560 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.3% to $6.1970.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.4%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 1.4%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.7%, Germany’s DAX gained 2.2%, while France’s CAC 40 climbed 1.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 2.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gaining 0.76%, China’s Shanghai Composite dipping 2.03% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 0.75%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved