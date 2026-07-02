Crude Oil Down Over 1%; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.72% to 52,681.94 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 25,805.23. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 7,466.99.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 2.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 1.9%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 from the previous week in the final week of June, recording the lowest level in five weeks, and compared to market estimates of 220,000.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $67.66 while gold traded up 1.4% at $4,140.10.

Silver traded up 1.7% to $61.560 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.3% to $6.1970.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.4%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 1.4%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.7%, Germany’s DAX gained 2.2%, while France’s CAC 40 climbed 1.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 2.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gaining 0.76%, China’s Shanghai Composite dipping 2.03% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 0.75%.

Economics

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