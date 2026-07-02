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July 2, 2026 9:50 AM 3 min read

Dow Gains Over 250 Points; US Jobs Rise By 57,000 In June

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 250 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 52,553.59 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 26,124.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 7,513.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The U.S. labor market cooled in June with employers adding 57,000 jobs, falling short of the 110,000 economists had expected and sharply decelerating from May’s reading of 129,000.

The unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, below the 4.3% consensus.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $67.77 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,132.60.

Silver traded up 1.9% to $61.640 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.3% to $6.1970.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 1.7%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.1%, Germany’s DAX gained 1.8%, while France’s CAC 40 climbed 1.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 2.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gaining 0.76%, China’s Shanghai Composite dipping 2.03% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 0.75%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

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