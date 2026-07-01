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Stacks of shiny gold bars line a warehouse aisle, with a green train car visible in the background.
July 1, 2026 1:07 PM 2 min read

Gold Gains Over 1%; US Manufacturing PMI Falls In June

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.32% to 52,488.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.43% to 26,102.23. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.01% to 7,499.07.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.9%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 53.9 in June, from the preliminary reading of 55.7 and also down from May’s final reading of 55.1.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $69.11 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,085.80.

Silver traded up 1.3% to $60.685 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.8% to $6.2060.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.4%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 dipped 0.8%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.59%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 0.44% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 0.58%.

Economics

  • U.S. private businesses added 98,000 jobs in June, down from 122,000 in May and market estimates of 113,000.
  • U.S. volume of mortgage applications came in unchanged from the previous week during the last week of June.
  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 53.9 in June, from the preliminary reading of 55.7 and also down from May’s final reading of 55.1.

Photo via Shutterstock

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