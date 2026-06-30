Nasdaq Gains Over 300 Points; Chicago PMI Falls In June

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 300 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.28% to 52,327.93 while the NASDAQ rose 1.31% to 26,157.23. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.67% to 7,490.49.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Business Barometer declined to 56.7 in June compared to a reading of 62.7 in the prior month.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $69.82 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,043.30.

Silver traded up 1.8 to $59.690 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.3% to $6.2445.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.9%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany’s DAX gained 1.2%, while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.86%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.63%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 0.50% and India’s BSE Sensex falling 0.33%.

Economics

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