US Stocks Mixed; Home Prices Increase 1.1% In April

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.18% to 52,091.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.36% to 25,912.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.09% to 7,446.98.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller home price index rose 1.1% year-over-year in April, compared to a revised 0.9% gain in the previous month and topping market estimates.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $71.00 while gold traded down 0.3% at $4,027.10.

Silver traded up 0.3% to $58.805 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.4% to $6.2495.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, Germany’s DAX gained 1.3%, while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.2%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.86%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.63%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 0.50% and India’s BSE Sensex falling 0.33%.

Economics

The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller home price index rose 1.1% year-over-year in April, compared to a revised 0.9% gain in the previous month and topping market estimates.

The FHFA house price index fell 0.1% in April, versus a revised 0.2% gain in March, and compared to market estimates of a 0.2% gain.

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