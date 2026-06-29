Crude Oil Gains 2%; Comcast Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.44% to 52,105.66 while the NASDAQ rose 1.33% to 25,634.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 7,412.29.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 2.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, materials stocks fell by 1.4%.

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Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $70.70 while gold traded down 1.2% at $4,048.70.

Silver traded down 1% to $58.625 on Monday, while copper fell 1% to $6.1490.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surging 1.57%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 1.16% and India’s BSE Sensex falling 0.48%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index will be released today.

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