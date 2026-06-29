Nasdaq Jumps More Than 1%; Comcast Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.60% to 52,186.22 while the NASDAQ rose 1.34% to 25,636.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.82% to 7,414.51.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 2.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, materials stocks fell by 1%.

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Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $70.13 while gold traded down 0.8% at $4,064.40.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $59.055 on Monday, while copper fell 0.3% to $6.1870.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.1%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surging 1.57%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 1.16% and India’s BSE Sensex falling 0.48%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index will be released today.

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