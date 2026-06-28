Top Three S&P 500 Stocks To Watch This Week: Nike, Micron, Amazon

Nike to Publish Earnings as Its Stock Plunges

Nike will be one of the key S&P 500 Index stocks to watch this week as it publishes its earnings. These numbers come at a time when its stock has plummeted by 77% from its highest point in 2021. It has dropped to its lowest level since 2014, making it one of the top laggards.

Nike’s earnings will, therefore, provide more information on whether the management’s turnaround strategy is working. Under Elliot Hill, the company has embarked on a strategy that involves more innovation, focus on wholesale and retail partnerships, and a revamp of its marketing strategy.

Micron Stock in Focus After Its Earnings

Micron, the third-biggest high-bandwidth memory company in the world, will be in focus this week following its earnings last week. These blemish-free earnings showed that its revenue soared by over 300% in the third quarter, with the management predicting that it will continue the momentum.

Amazon in Focus After Prime Day Shopping Data

The report showed that US shoppers spent $26.4 billion between June 23 and June 26. This number was a 9.3% increase from the same period last year, with most customers being driven by discounts and shopping for durable goods.

In addition to these companies, traders will also be watching firms such as Constellation Brands, General Mills and FactSet, which are set to publish their earnings on Wednesday.

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