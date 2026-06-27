This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.
U.S. stocks endured a volatile week as investors reassessed the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom amid mounting concerns over soaring capital expenditures by the industry’s biggest players. The Nasdaq Composite posted its sharpest weekly decline in months, weighed down by weakness in mega-cap technology stocks, while the S&P 500 also finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average proved more resilient, supported by gains in industrials and financials even as investors grew more cautious about richly valued AI leaders.
Corporate earnings painted a mixed picture for the technology sector. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) came under pressure as investors questioned whether accelerating AI infrastructure spending would translate into sufficient long-term returns, fueling a broader reassessment of hyperscalers’ capital expenditure plans. In contrast, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) surged after delivering stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance, reinforcing confidence in demand for AI memory chips and lifting semiconductor stocks despite the broader tech selloff.
"Micron Delivers Another Blowout Quarter, Raises Guidance On ‘Rapidly Growing’ Demand," by Adam Eckert, reports that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) delivered another blockbuster fiscal third-quarter report, beating Wall Street expectations with $41.46 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share, while raising its fourth-quarter guidance well above analyst estimates as surging AI-driven demand for memory chips continued to outpace supply. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Micron is investing at record levels to meet customers’ "rapidly growing" demand and highlighted new long-term strategic customer agreements designed to improve revenue visibility, underscoring the company’s transformation into a key beneficiary of the global AI infrastructure boom.
"Take-Two Stock Has More GTA 6 Upside: Could Monetize At 2X The Predecessor," by Piero Cingari, reports that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) could see significantly more upside from the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, with analysts arguing the blockbuster title may generate roughly twice the lifetime monetization of Grand Theft Auto V through higher game prices, expanded online services and in-game spending, while reaffirming bullish ratings and higher price targets as they expect GTA VI to become one of the most profitable entertainment launches in history and drive years of recurring revenue growth for the company.
"SpaceX Stock Drops 16%, Down The Market Capitalization Of Palantir, Robinhood Combined," by Chris Katje, reports that SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) shares plunged 16.4% in their worst day since the company’s IPO, erasing approximately $400.8 billion in market value — an amount roughly equal to the combined market capitalizations of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Despite the sharp decline, SpaceX remained valued at about $2.04 trillion, making it the world’s seventh-most valuable public company, while investors continued to assess the stock’s post-IPO volatility after its explosive debut and rapid climb to record highs.
"Netflix Stock Plunges To 20-Month Low: Can Live Sports Replace ‘Stranger Things’ And ‘Squid Game’?," by Chris Katje, reports that Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares fell to a 20-month low as investors questioned whether the streaming giant’s growing investment in live sports can offset the loss of two of its biggest franchise drivers, "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game," both of which have concluded. The article highlights Netflix’s expanding portfolio of live sports rights — including NFL, MLB, WWE and combat sports — while noting that the company is also exploring acquisitions after years of favoring organic growth, raising concerns about whether new content strategies can sustain subscriber engagement and advertising growth as the company heads into its next earnings report.
"Palantir’s Worst Meltdown Since 2021: Michael Burry’s Big Short Draws Blood," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) has suffered its steepest decline since 2021, with shares sliding sharply amid a broad selloff in high-multiple AI and software stocks and intensifying bearish pressure from investor Michael Burry, who has repeatedly criticized the company’s valuation and cited weak technical momentum and fading trading volume as evidence of a prolonged downtrend.