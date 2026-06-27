Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
June 27, 2026 8:01 AM 5 min read

Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Micron, Take-Two, SpaceX — And Nasdaq Posts Sharpest Decline In Months

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Beyond earnings, markets continued to grapple with macroeconomic uncertainty as expectations for higher interest rates persisted following recent Federal Reserve signals. Investors increasingly rotated toward value-oriented sectors while trimming exposure to high-growth technology names, reflecting concerns that elevated borrowing costs could pressure future AI-related spending.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Nokia Stock Gains As Google Cloud Partnership Adds Gemini AI Agents

Qualcomm Stock Soars After The Close: Here’s Why

Rocket Lab Stock Lifts Off After The Close: Here’s Why

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

AMC Stock Tanks On Offering: How Retail Got Drowned In Dilution

Cerebras Stock Slips After Its First Earnings Print — Here’s Why

Microsoft’s Worst Month Since 2000: Why Is This Happening?

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved