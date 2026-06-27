Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Beyond earnings, markets continued to grapple with macroeconomic uncertainty as expectations for higher interest rates persisted following recent Federal Reserve signals. Investors increasingly rotated toward value-oriented sectors while trimming exposure to high-growth technology names, reflecting concerns that elevated borrowing costs could pressure future AI-related spending.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Nokia Stock Gains As Google Cloud Partnership Adds Gemini AI Agents

Qualcomm Stock Soars After The Close: Here’s Why

Rocket Lab Stock Lifts Off After The Close: Here’s Why

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

AMC Stock Tanks On Offering: How Retail Got Drowned In Dilution

Cerebras Stock Slips After Its First Earnings Print — Here’s Why

Microsoft’s Worst Month Since 2000: Why Is This Happening?

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Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.