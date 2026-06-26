Crude Oil Falls 4%; US Consumer Sentiment Rises In June

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.06% to 51,948.08 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 25,359.30. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.14% to 7,367.95.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 2.8% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, industrials stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to 49.5 in June from a preliminary level of 48.9, but remained below market estimates of 50.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 4% to $69.05 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,096.00.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $59.16 on Friday, while copper rose 2.1% to $6.2025.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dipped 0.9%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.6%, Germany’s DAX declined 1.3%, while France’s CAC 40 tumbled 0.8%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipping 4.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.76% and China’s Shanghai Composite dropping 2.26%.

Economics

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