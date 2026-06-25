Gold Gains Over 1%; Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Surges To 3-Year High

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.82% to 52,271.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 25,458.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 7,386.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 2.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge climbed again in May, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.

The headline Personal Consumption Expenditure price index rose 0.4% on the month, missing the 0.5% expected after April’s 0.4% gain. From a year earlier, it quickened from 3.8% to 4.1%, matching the 4.1% forecast and marking the highest reading since April 2023.

Core PCE, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.3% on the month, matching both the previous and expected 0.3%. The annual rate inched up from 3.3% to 3.4%, matching estimates.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $71.53 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,054.30.

Silver traded up 1.2% to $58.785 on Thursday, while copper rose 2.4% to $6.0900.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6%, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumping 4.61%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.43%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 0.23% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 0.14%.

Economics

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