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June 25, 2026 9:40 AM 3 min read

Dow Surges 250 Points; Micron Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.50% to 52,107.28 while the NASDAQ surged 0.70% to 25,654.49. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.58% to 7,401.17.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 1.9%.

Top Headline

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) posted better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and issued strong guidance for the current quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Micron reported third-quarter revenue of $41.46 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $35.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company posted adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share, beating analyst estimates of $20.63 per share.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $69.56 while gold traded up 0.4% at $4,025.40.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $58.170 on Thursday, while copper rose 2.1% to $6.0720.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.9%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, Germany’s DAX jumped 1%, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumping 4.61%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.43%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 0.23% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 0.14%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

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