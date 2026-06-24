Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; US Current Account Deficit Widens In Q1

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.07% to 51,702.98 while the NASDAQ surged 0.52% to 25,720.08. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.45% to 7,398.42.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.3% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 2.4%.

Top Headline

The U.S. current account deficit rose to $226.8 billion in the first quarter from a revised $221.1 billion gap in the final quarter of 2025.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.8% to $71.16 while gold traded down 3% at $4,023.70.

Silver traded down 5.1% to $58.920 on Wednesday, while copper fell 1.6% to $6.0490.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany’s DAX dipped 1%, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.4%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipping 0.88%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.33%, China’s Shanghai Composite rising 0.11% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 1.04%.

Economics

The U.S. current account deficit rose to $226.8 billion in the first quarter from a revised $221.1 billion gap in the final quarter of 2025.

U.S. building permits fell 0.9% month-over-month to an annual rate of 1.410 million in June.

U.S. mortgage applications rose by 1% in the third week of June compared to a 3.8% decline in the previous period.

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