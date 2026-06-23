Crude Oil Down Over 1%; US Manufacturing PMI Surges In June

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 500 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.04% to 51,694.44 while the NASDAQ fell 1.91% to 25,665.85. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.27% to 7,377.89.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 2.3%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 55.7 in June from 55.1 in May, topping market estimates of 54.8 and recording its highest reading since May 2022.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.4% to $72.83 while gold traded down 1.2% at $4,151.50.

Silver traded down 5% to $62.310 on Tuesday, while copper fell 3.1% to $6.1655.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.6%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany’s DAX dipped 0.8%, while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.4%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipping 3.55%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.82%, China’s Shanghai Composite declining 1.37% and India’s BSE Sensex falling 1.16%.

Economics

The S&P Global US services PMI climbed to 51.3 in June from 50.7 in the previous month, higher than market estimates of 51.

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 55.7 in June from 55.1 in May, topping market estimates of 54.8 and recording its highest reading since May 2022.

The S&P Global composite PMI surged to 52.2 in June from 51.5 in the prior month, recording the sharpest pace of growth since January.

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