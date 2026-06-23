Semiconductor Stocks See 'Rare Surge' As SOX Index Hits Dot-Com Bubble-Era Volatility Levels

The technology sector is experiencing an unprecedented “rare surge” as the semiconductor SOX index flashes urgent warning signs of “extreme volatility” matching the 2000 Dot-Com Bubble, raising questions among investors about a potential market peak.

Unprecedented Fluctuations In The $SOX Index

According to data presented in the chart shared by Kobeissi Letter, the semiconductor index has logged nine single-day gains of at least +5% over the past 60 trading days.

This matches levels last seen in January 2009. Historically, this precise reading has only been exceeded during the infamous 2000 Dot-Com Bubble burst, a period where the metric peaked at 17 sessions in January 2003 and 15 days in early 2001.

Here are those nine dates over the last 60 days when the index logged a gain of close to 5%:

Volatility Reserved For Major Bear Markets

This aggressive clustering of massive single-day gains is highly unusual for a sustainable bull market. The analysis highlights that “this level of extreme volatility has historically only occurred during major bear markets.”

Historically, market data shows that we have “only seen this right after a major top, or during the depths of a bear market,” making the current spike a historical anomaly.

A Tech Boom Defying History

What distinguishes the current market cycle is that chip stocks are not collapsing; rather, they are thriving at unprecedented highs. The $SOX index has surged by an incredible +175% over the last 12 months, consistently trading at fresh record highs.

As the report points out, “We can probably agree we are not in a bear market,” suggesting the index is entering entirely new territory.

Driven largely by an aggressive artificial intelligence boom and robust enterprise demand, the current “scale of the semiconductor rally is unlike anything seen before.”

Market participants remain deeply divided on whether this dramatic, high-velocity upward movement signals an imminent major top or represents a highly sustainable, long-term paradigm shift for global tech equities.

How Has The Index And Its ETF Tracker Performed?

The PHLX Semiconductor (SOX) index has gained 104.14% year-to-date, 107.06% over the six months, 19.93% over the month, and 180.82% over the year.

Whereas, the ETF tracking the index, iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) , has advanced by 114.81% YTD, 118.48% over the six months, 21.90% over the month, and 190.97% over the year.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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