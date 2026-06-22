Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Offshore oil and gas wellhead remote platform which produced raw material for sent to onshore refinery
June 22, 2026 12:05 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Getty Images Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 300 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.28% to 51,709.06 while the NASDAQ fell 1.31% to 26,170.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 7,465.38.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares jumped by 1.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 4.5%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.6% to $74.62 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,220.30.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $66.655 on Monday, while copper rose 0.1% to $6.3935.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6%, while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.3%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.55%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.65%, China’s Shanghai Composite jumping 1.78% and India’s BSE Sensex climbing 0.38%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for released today.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved