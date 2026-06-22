Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Getty Images Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 300 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.28% to 51,709.06 while the NASDAQ fell 1.31% to 26,170.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 7,465.38.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares jumped by 1.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 4.5%.

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Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.6% to $74.62 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,220.30.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $66.655 on Monday, while copper rose 0.1% to $6.3935.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6%, while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.3%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.55%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.65%, China’s Shanghai Composite jumping 1.78% and India’s BSE Sensex climbing 0.38%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for released today.

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