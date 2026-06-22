Dow Jumps 200 Points; Outdoor Holding Shares Fall After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.41% to 51,775.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.14% to 26,481.57. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 7,516.48.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares jumped by 0.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 2.3%.

Top Headline

Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW) shares fell more than 2% on Monday after the company reported results for the fourth quarter.

The company reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of loss of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.889 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.700 million.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $75.83 while gold traded down 0.7% at $4,218.20.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $66.405 on Monday, while copper fell 0.2% to $6.3730.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6%. London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.55%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.65%, China’s Shanghai Composite jumping 1.78% and India’s BSE Sensex climbing 0.38%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for released today.

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