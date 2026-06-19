Most Crowded Trade In Market History? 80% Of Fund Managers Are Now Piling Into Global Semiconductors

An unprecedented 80% of global fund managers agree that being “long global semiconductors” is currently the “most crowded trade” in market history.

This overwhelming consensus signals that institutional concentration in artificial intelligence chips has reached a historic extreme, leaving tech investors highly exposed to sudden reversals.

Record-Breaking AI Optimism

The Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey revealed that investor concentration in semiconductor stocks has broken all previous records.

The staggering 80% figure is up from 73% in May, leaving other popular market themes far behind. By comparison, the second most crowded trade, “long Magnificent 7,” sat at a distant 12%.

Despite these warning signs, managers are reluctant to abandon the trade. A majority of 56% argue AI stocks are still in a “boom” stage—where “prices gain momentum, and fear of missing out attracts more participants.” Only 21% believe the sector has entered dangerous “euphoria.”

A Hawkish Shift In Rates

This historic crowding is occurring against a rapidly shifting macroeconomic backdrop. While recession fears have collapsed—with only 5% of investors expecting a “hard landing”—a hawkish shift in monetary policy expectations is creating fresh friction.

According to the survey, a net 34% of respondents now expect “higher short-term rates,” marking the highest level since September 2022.

Furthermore, 40% of fund managers now forecast interest rate hikes over the next 12 months, a sharp increase from the 16% recorded in May.

Risks Of A Narrow Consensus

While investors are trimming total equity allocation to a net 38% overweight, they are executing minor profit-taking rather than a full retreat from risk.

However, the extreme concentration in chips leaves the market vulnerable. Wall Street has settled into a narrow consensus of stronger growth, sticky inflation, higher rates, and AI leadership.

If any single pillar breaks—especially earnings momentum or bond-yield stability—this historic positioning could unwind rapidly.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 9.36% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.13%, and the Dow Jones gained 6.58% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) closed 0.12% higher on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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