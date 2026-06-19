Are Stock Markets Open On Juneteenth? Here's What's Open And Closed On June 19

United States financial markets are closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth national holiday.

Major Market Closures

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq have entirely suspended operations for the day. Furthermore, the U.S. bond market is closed in observance of the official holiday guidance issued by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Wall Street will remain shut through the upcoming weekend, with normal trading activities scheduled to resume on Monday, June 22.

Public And Private Sector Impact

Because Juneteenth is a federally recognized national holiday, closures are observed across multiple public sectors. Most federal government buildings, the U.S. Postal Service, administrative courts, and public schools are closed.

Significance Of The Holiday

Juneteenth, often called America’s Second Independence Day, commemorates the historical events of June 19, 1865.

On this day, Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, with 2,000 troops to enforce the freedom of over 250,000 enslaved Black Americans.

This historic declaration occurred two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Officially designated as a federal holiday in 2021, it provides millions of workers with a paid day off.

Upcoming Holiday Schedule

Following the holiday weekend, trading will proceed as normal until early next month. The remaining scheduled 2026 holiday closures for U.S. markets include:

Pre-Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 3.

Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.

Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 25.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock