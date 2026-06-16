Crude Oil Down 5%; John Wiley & Sons Shares Fall After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 400 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.84% to 52,105.00 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 26,494.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.28% to 7,533.27.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:WLY) shares fell more than 6% on Tuesday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

John Wiley & Sons reported quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.65 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $447.941 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $450.000 million.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 5.1% to $76.64 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,355.10.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $70.290 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.4% to $6.5215.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX gained 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.8%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.40%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.11% and India's BSE Sensex climbing 0.74%.

Economics

The New York Fed's services business activity index declined 4 points to a reading of -10.1 in June.

U.S. export prices increased by 1.3% month-over-month in May, while import prices surged 1.9% in May.

U.S. building permits fell 0.7% month-over-month to an annual rate of 1.413 million in May.

U.S. housing starts declined 15.4% month-over-month in May to an annual rate of 1.177 million.

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