Dow Jumps Over 350 Points; NY Services Activity Falls In June

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 350 points on Tuesday following an announcement of a peace agreement with Iran by President Donald Trump.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.75% to 52,059.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 26,687.31. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.11% to 7,562.57.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

The New York Fed's services business activity index declined 4 points to a reading of -10.1 in June.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.9% to $78.42 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,361.40.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $70.655 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $6.5010.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany's DAX gained 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.40%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.11% and India's BSE Sensex climbing 0.74%.

Economics

The New York Fed's services business activity index declined 4 points to a reading of -10.1 in June.

U.S. export prices increased by 1.3% month-over-month in May, while import prices surged 1.9% in May.

U.S. building permits fell 0.7% month-over-month to an annual rate of 1.413 million in May.

U.S. housing starts declined 15.4% month-over-month in May to an annual rate of 1.177 million.

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