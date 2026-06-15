Crude Oil Tumbles Over 5%; Empire State Manufacturing Index Falls In June

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 3% on Monday following an announcement of a peace agreement with Iran by President Donald Trump.

The Dow traded up 1.35% to 51,894.04 while the NASDAQ rose 2.94% to 26,649.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.89% to 7,571.95.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 2.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 3.5%.

Top Headline

The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 5.7 in June from 19.6 in the prior month and versus market estimates of 14.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 5.4% to $80.28 while gold traded up 3.4% at $4,382.80.

Silver traded up 4.4% to $70.955 on Monday, while copper rose 0.8% to $6.4945.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX gained 1.2%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 4.99%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.50%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.61% and India's BSE Sensex climbing 0.97%.

Economics

U.S. industrial production rose by 0.1% in May, down from market estimates of a 0.3% rise, compared to a revised 0.9% gain in April.

The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 5.7 in June from 19.6 in the prior month and versus market estimates of 14.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo housing market index declined to 35 in June from 37 in May and down from market estimates of 36.

Photo via Shutterstock