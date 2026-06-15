Dow Jumps Over 600 Points Following US-Iran Peace Deal

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 600 points on Monday following an announcement of a peace agreement with Iran by President Donald Trump.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.23% to 51,830.81 while the NASDAQ rose 2.50% to 26,536.64. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 7,550.46.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 2.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 4.2%.

Top Headline

President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement with Iran by President Donald Trump, which led to a decline in crude oil futures.

He said that the deal was "now complete," adding, "I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade."

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 5.4% to $80.30 while gold traded up 3.3% at $4,381.30.

Silver traded up 4.6% to $71.095 on Monday, while copper rose 0.9% to $6.5010.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX gained 1.3%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.8%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 4.99%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.50%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.61% and India's BSE Sensex climbing 0.97%.

Economics

U.S. industrial production rose by 0.1% in May, down from market estimates of a 0.3% rise, compared to a revised 0.9% gain in April.

The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 5.7 in June from 19.6 in the prior month and versus market estimates of 14.

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