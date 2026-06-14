Software Prices See Biggest Increase On Record As AI Data Centers Absorb Global Chip Supply

Consumer prices for computer software and accessories rose roughly 14.5% year-over-year in May, the largest annual increase in data dating back to 2000.

Software and Chip Prices Hit Records

The figures were reported by The Kobeissi Letter, an account on X that tracks macroeconomic data, citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May Consumer Price Index report, published Wednesday.

Overall, U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% year-over-year in May, with energy costs up 23.5%, driven largely by the ongoing Iran War.

The producer prices for electronic components climbed 27% year-over-year, also a record.

Chip Shortage, Fed Outlook May Keep Inflation High

DDR5 and DDR4, two generations of random access memory (RAM), have surged 290% year-over-year as AI data centers absorb most of the global chip supply, according to The Kobeissi Letter’s post.

The Kobeissi Letter said the price increases could keep inflation elevated into 2027, compounding pressure from elevated energy costs tied to the Iran War.

Economists widely expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates at incoming Chair Kevin Warsh‘s first meeting on Jun. 17, though futures markets price rising odds of a rate hike later in 2026.

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