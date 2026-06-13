U.S. stocks ended the week on a firmer footing as cooler-than-expected inflation data and solid corporate earnings helped steady investor sentiment following the prior week's selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all advanced after the latest Consumer Price Index report suggested price pressures continue to ease, reducing fears that the Federal Reserve would need to pursue additional rate hikes. Investors interpreted the data as a sign that policymakers may be able to maintain a patient stance, reviving confidence across risk assets.

Corporate developments also supported the rally. Oracle shares surged after the company delivered stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance, reinforcing optimism that enterprise demand tied to artificial intelligence remains robust. Meanwhile, enthusiasm surrounding SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) and the broader space sector boosted interest in aerospace-related names, adding another pocket of strength to a market increasingly driven by innovation-focused themes. Technology stocks regained leadership as investors rotated back into growth after the previous week's correction.

Despite the improved mood, markets remain sensitive to incoming economic data and Federal Reserve signals. Traders continue to weigh cooling inflation against a still-resilient economy, while elevated valuations in AI-linked sectors leave little room for disappointment. For now, easing price pressures and strong earnings have helped restore momentum on Wall Street, but investors are likely to remain cautious as they assess whether the recent rebound can be sustained through the summer.

"SanDisk Stock's 5,000% Rally Hasn't Stopped This Analyst: Is $2,100 Next?," by Piero Cingari, reports that SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) continued its remarkable ascent after Bank of America raised its price target from $1,550 to $2,100 and reiterated a Buy rating, arguing that the memory giant's more than 5,000% rally since its 2025 spinoff from Western Digital may not be over, as tight NAND supply conditions, robust AI-driven storage demand and innovative multi-year supply agreements covering more than a third of projected fiscal 2027 revenue support expectations for further earnings growth, despite the cyclical risks that have historically defined the memory industry.

"Oracle Posts Double Beat In Q4, Expects To Raise $40 Billion In FY27," by Adam Eckert, reports that Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) delivered a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat, with adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share topping estimates of $1.96 and revenue climbing 21% year over year to $19.18 billion, driven by surging cloud demand as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue soared 93%, while remaining performance obligations jumped 363% to $638 billion, but the company also disclosed plans to raise approximately $40 billion through debt and equity financing in fiscal 2027 to fund its aggressive AI data center expansion, underscoring both the scale of its AI opportunity and the significant capital requirements needed to pursue it.

"Elon Musk's Net Worth Soars Past $1 Trillion As SpaceX IPO Ignites A New Wealth Era," by Chris Katje, reports that Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire after SpaceX's (NASDAQ:SPCX) blockbuster IPO pushed his estimated net worth above the $1 trillion mark, with his roughly 38% stake in the aerospace giant and holdings in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) accounting for the vast majority of his fortune, as SpaceX's debut valued the company at more than $2 trillion and ushered in what some observers described as a new era of wealth creation driven by dominant positions in space, artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

"Apple Stock Falls After WWDC: Analyst Says ‘Step In The Right Direction,' But Monetization Questions Remain," by Piero Cingari, reports that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares declined following its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference despite analysts acknowledging that the company's AI strategy represented a meaningful step forward, as investors questioned how and when Apple plans to monetize its expanded Apple Intelligence ecosystem and revamped Siri capabilities, with some analysts arguing that the announcements appeared more evolutionary than transformative and failed to provide a clear catalyst for accelerating iPhone upgrades or generating incremental services revenue, even as longer-term optimism around Apple's massive installed base and AI integration opportunities remained intact.

"Super Micro Stock Slides As Company Moves To Raise $7 Billion To Fulfill AI Orders," by Adam Eckert, reports that Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares tumbled after the AI server maker unveiled plans to raise approximately $7 billion through a combination of common stock, depositary shares and an at-the-market offering to finance the purchase of components needed to fulfill a massive influx of AI server demand, with the company revealing it had received roughly $39 billion in orders from more than 20 customers in recent weeks, as investors weighed the bullish implications of its expanding backlog against concerns that the sizable equity issuance would significantly dilute existing shareholders.