Inflation Heats Up Ahead of Fed Meeting

Inflation piled on the pressure.

In May, the Consumer Price Index recorded a 4.2% year-over-year increase, the hottest inflation since April 2023, with energy up 23.5% on the year.

Producer inflation also shocked at 6.5%, the largest annual jump since November 2022.

The Federal Reserve meets on June 17, the first meeting under new Chair Kevin Warsh. The bond market is fully pricing in a rate hike by year-end.

SpaceX Stages The Biggest IPO In History

Friday belonged to Elon Musk.

About 30% of the float went to retail, signaling widespread participation and excitement. Yet space-related stocks sold off sharply, with experts pointing to a rotation into the new name.

Within the first two hours of trading, shares of SPCX had already rallied past $175, a 30% gain from their IPO price.

Oracle And Adobe: Records, Then Punished

Two cloud giants delivered record quarters and were punished anyway.

Yet, capital expenditures jumped 162% in fiscal-year 2026 to $55.7 billion, and management guided fiscal-year 2027 capex to $70 billion, funded with $40 billion of fresh debt and equity.

Shares plunged 9% on Thursday and during Friday morning were on track for their worst week since 2002.

Michigan Sentiment Bounces

After three monthly declines drove the index to an all-time low, the University of Michigan’s preliminary June Consumer Sentiment rose 9% to 48.9, helped by easing gas prices.

Long-run inflation expectations fell back to 3.4% from 3.9%.

Still, Survey of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said that consumers feel burdened by the recent escalation in inflation and worry that higher inflation could remain stubborn going forward, particularly in the short run.

The sentiment gauge remains 19% below its year-ago level

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