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Oil trend up. Crude oil price stock exchange trading up. Price oil up. Arrow rises. Abstract business background.
June 12, 2026 12:22 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Down Over 3%; US Consumer Sentiment Rises In June

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 250 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.56% to 51,134.38 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 25,829.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.32% to 7,418.66.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 1.7% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index surged to 48.9 in early June, from 44.8 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 46.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.3% to $84.77 while gold traded up 2.3% at $4,208.10.

Silver traded up 3.8% to $66.460 on Friday, while copper rose 2.2% to $6.4165.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 1.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 2.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1.6%, Germany's DAX gained 1.8%, while France's CAC 40 rose 1.8%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.81%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 1.93%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.12% and India's BSE Sensex climbing 2.30%.

Economics

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index surged to 48.9 in early June, from 44.8 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 46.

Photo via Shutterstock

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