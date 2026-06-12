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June 12, 2026 9:49 AM 2 min read

Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Adobe Shares Fall After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 150 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 51,016.60 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 25,777.22. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.11% to 7,402.62.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Adobe announced that CFO and Executive VP Dan Durn will depart the company on June 15. Steve Day, Senior VP of Corporate Finance and CFO of Adobe's Customer Experience Orchestration business unit, will serve as interim CFO.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.9% to $85.13 while gold traded up 2.4% at $4,212.00.

Silver traded down 4.1% to $66.60 on Friday, while copper rose 1.4% to $6.3625.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 1.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, Germany's DAX gained 1.1%, while France's CAC 40 rose 1.4%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.81%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 1.93%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.12% and India's BSE Sensex climbing 2.30%.

Economics

The Michigan consumer sentiment index will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock

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