Pershing Square Inc., on the other hand, is the parent company that generates fees from managing PSUS.

The PS stock price has dropped as the post-IPO hype fades and some of the initial buyers start booking profits. At the same time, data shows that Ackman's portfolio is underperforming the market this year.

Although it has gained 11.8% this quarter, it remains down by 6.4% this year. In contrast, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones indices have jumped to their all-time highs, adding trillions of dollars in value.

Several companies have contributed to the underperformance. For example, Uber stock was trading at $71.8, down by 30% from its highest point in September last year. QSR has fallen by 8.20% from the YTD high, while Freddie Mac has plunged by 57%.

On the other hand, Amazon has jumped by 35% from the year-to-date low, and is hovering near its lowest point this year. Brookfield (NYSE:BN) has jumped to $45 from the year-to-date low of $37.

Still, despite the ongoing PS stock retreat, Ackman's wealth has continued to grow this year. According to Bloomberg, he has grown his wealth by over $2.6 billion this year to $11.2 billion, making him the 313th richest person on earth. His wealth peaked at $14 billion earlier this month. Forbes places his net worth at $9 billion.

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