Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Venezuela Oil Crude Petroleum Fuel Barrels In Row
May 22, 2026 1:04 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Edges Higher; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In May

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.87% to 50,721.45 while the NASDAQ gained 0.60% to 26,450.18. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.66% to 7,494.96.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.4% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to a record low level of 44.8 in May, compared to a preliminary reading of 48.2.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $96.85 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,517.30.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $76.340 on Friday, while copper rose 1% to $6.3535.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX gained 1.2%, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.6%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.68%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.86%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 0.87% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.31%

Economics

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to a record low level of 44.8 in May, compared to a preliminary reading of 48.2.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved