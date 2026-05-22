Crude Oil Edges Higher; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In May

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.87% to 50,721.45 while the NASDAQ gained 0.60% to 26,450.18. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.66% to 7,494.96.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.4% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to a record low level of 44.8 in May, compared to a preliminary reading of 48.2.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $96.85 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,517.30.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $76.340 on Friday, while copper rose 1% to $6.3535.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX gained 1.2%, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.6%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.68%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.86%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 0.87% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.31%

Economics

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to a record low level of 44.8 in May, compared to a preliminary reading of 48.2.

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