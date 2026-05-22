Dow Jumps 250 Points; BJ's Wholesale Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 250 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.53% to 50,551.00 while the NASDAQ gained 0.72% to 26,481.49. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.64% to 7,493.32.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) fell around 7% on Friday after the company reported earnings for the first quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.529 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.396 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $96.96 while gold traded down 0.5% at $4,522.00.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $76.370 on Friday, while copper rose 0.9% to $6.3480.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX gained 1.2%, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.68%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.86%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 0.87% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.31%

Economics

The Michigan consumer sentiment index will be released today.

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