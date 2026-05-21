Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Crude Oil Price Hike graph chart. Stock market. 3d illustration
May 21, 2026 12:56 PM 4 min read

Nasdaq 100 Drops After Nvidia's Earnings, Oil Reclaims $100: Stock Market Today

U.S. stocks edged lower at midday Thursday as Treasury yields rebounded and crude oil climbed back above $100 a barrel, with optimism over an imminent U.S.-Iran agreement fading after Tehran hardened its position on uranium. 

Nvidia Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) blockbuster earnings beat failed to extend the AI rally.

According to Reuters, Iran’s Supreme Leader issued a directive stating Tehran’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, hardening Iran’s position on a key U.S. demand in peace talks.

WTI crude oil climbed 1.9% to $100.08 a barrel by midday, retaking the triple-digit threshold as doubts over Strait of Hormuz traffic and Iran’s tougher uranium stance reignited the war risk premium. Brent crude rose 1.4% to $106.45.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rebounded to 4.61%, up 2 basis points on the day, while the policy-sensitive 2-year yield climbed 4 basis points to 4.11%. The 30-year held above 5% at 5.13%. 

The dollar index rose to 99.4, hitting an April high as the rate differential widened back in the greenback’s favor. Reinforcing the macro backdrop, the S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI jumped to 55.3 in May – the strongest reading since 2022.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Thursday, losses were broad but contained, with rate-sensitive growth names taking the hardest hit while small caps clung to the green.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid 0.6% to 29,111 as Nvidia’s record-setting print failed to lift the broader complex. The world’s largest company fell 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index was the lone gainer, eking out a fraction to 2,819, as domestically focused names shrugged off the yield bump.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices

IndexLast% Change
S&P 5007,414.23-0.3%
Dow Jones49,943.95-0.1%
Nasdaq 10029,111.16-0.6%
Russell 20002,818.59+0.1%

Updated by 12:15 PM ET

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Thursday’s Stock Movers

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved