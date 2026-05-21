U.S. stocks edged lower at midday Thursday as Treasury yields rebounded and crude oil climbed back above $100 a barrel, with optimism over an imminent U.S.-Iran agreement fading after Tehran hardened its position on uranium.

Nvidia Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) blockbuster earnings beat failed to extend the AI rally.

According to Reuters, Iran’s Supreme Leader issued a directive stating Tehran’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, hardening Iran’s position on a key U.S. demand in peace talks.

WTI crude oil climbed 1.9% to $100.08 a barrel by midday, retaking the triple-digit threshold as doubts over Strait of Hormuz traffic and Iran’s tougher uranium stance reignited the war risk premium. Brent crude rose 1.4% to $106.45.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rebounded to 4.61%, up 2 basis points on the day, while the policy-sensitive 2-year yield climbed 4 basis points to 4.11%. The 30-year held above 5% at 5.13%.

The dollar index rose to 99.4, hitting an April high as the rate differential widened back in the greenback’s favor. Reinforcing the macro backdrop, the S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI jumped to 55.3 in May – the strongest reading since 2022.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Thursday, losses were broad but contained, with rate-sensitive growth names taking the hardest hit while small caps clung to the green.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid 0.6% to 29,111 as Nvidia’s record-setting print failed to lift the broader complex. The world’s largest company fell 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index was the lone gainer, eking out a fraction to 2,819, as domestically focused names shrugged off the yield bump.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices

Index Last % Change S&P 500 7,414.23 -0.3% Dow Jones 49,943.95 -0.1% Nasdaq 100 29,111.16 -0.6% Russell 2000 2,818.59 +0.1%

Updated by 12:15 PM ET

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Thursday’s Stock Movers

Photo: Shutterstock