U.S. stocks edged lower at midday Thursday as Treasury yields rebounded and crude oil climbed back above $100 a barrel, with optimism over an imminent U.S.-Iran agreement fading after Tehran hardened its position on uranium.
Nvidia Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) blockbuster earnings beat failed to extend the AI rally.
According to Reuters, Iran’s Supreme Leader issued a directive stating Tehran’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, hardening Iran’s position on a key U.S. demand in peace talks.
WTI crude oil climbed 1.9% to $100.08 a barrel by midday, retaking the triple-digit threshold as doubts over Strait of Hormuz traffic and Iran’s tougher uranium stance reignited the war risk premium. Brent crude rose 1.4% to $106.45.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rebounded to 4.61%, up 2 basis points on the day, while the policy-sensitive 2-year yield climbed 4 basis points to 4.11%. The 30-year held above 5% at 5.13%.
The dollar index rose to 99.4, hitting an April high as the rate differential widened back in the greenback’s favor. Reinforcing the macro backdrop, the S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI jumped to 55.3 in May – the strongest reading since 2022.
Across U.S. equity markets by midday Thursday, losses were broad but contained, with rate-sensitive growth names taking the hardest hit while small caps clung to the green.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid 0.6% to 29,111 as Nvidia’s record-setting print failed to lift the broader complex. The world’s largest company fell 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index was the lone gainer, eking out a fraction to 2,819, as domestically focused names shrugged off the yield bump.
Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices
|Index
|Last
|% Change
|S&P 500
|7,414.23
|-0.3%
|Dow Jones
|49,943.95
|-0.1%
|Nasdaq 100
|29,111.16
|-0.6%
|Russell 2000
|2,818.59
|+0.1%
Updated by 12:15 PM ET
According to the Benzinga Pro platform:
Thursday’s Stock Movers
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