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Oil,Trend,Up.,Crude,Oil,Price,Stock,Exchange,Trading,Up.
May 21, 2026 12:08 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Moves Higher; Walmart Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.3% on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.10% to 49,957.07 while the NASDAQ dipped 0.32% to 26,185.92. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.24% to 7,415.02.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) stock fell around 7% on Thursday after the retail giant reported first-quarter results that topped revenue estimates but reaffirmed full-year guidance below Wall Street expectations.

Adjusted earnings came in at 66 cents per share, matching analyst estimates. Revenue increased 7.3% year over year, or 5.9% in constant currency, to $177.8 billion, ahead of consensus estimates of $175.0 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.7% to $100.89 while gold traded down 0.8% at $4,500.40.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $75.335 on Thursday, while copper fell 1% to $6.2670.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX dipped 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.2%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 3.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.03%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 2.04% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%

Economics

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