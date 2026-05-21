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May 21, 2026 10:06 AM 3 min read

US Stocks Lower; Nvidia Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lowr this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.34% to 49,840.62 while the NASDAQ dipped 0.63% to 26,103.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 7,396.28.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples stocks fell by 2.2%.

Top Headline

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong revenue guidance for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Nvidia reported first-quarter revenue of $81.615 billion, up 85% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat the Street consensus estimate of $78.796 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported earnings per share of $1.87, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.76.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 4% to $102.18 while gold traded down 0.7% at $4,504.00.

Silver traded down 1.3% to $75.160 on Thursday, while copper fell 1.1% to $6.2610.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX dipped 0.7%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.5%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 3.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.03%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 2.04% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%

Economics

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