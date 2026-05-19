Gold Falls 1%; Amer Sports Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.35% to 49,512.48 while the NASDAQ dipped 0.93% to 25,849.08. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.56% to 7,361.93.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

Amer Sports Inc (NYSE:AS) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Amer Sports posted adjusted EPS of 38 cents, beating market estimates of 30 cents. The company's quarterly sales came in at $1.946 billion versus expectations of $1.835 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $108.80 while gold traded down 1.3% at $4,498.60.

Silver traded down 3.5% to $74.775 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1.9% to $6.1940.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX rose 0.7%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.44%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.48%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.92% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.15%

Economics

The ADP said US private employers added an average of 42,250 jobs per week during the four weeks ended May 2, compared to 33,000 in the previous period.

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